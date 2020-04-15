Truck Drivers Invited to Pick Up a Free Lunch This Thursday (4/16) Near Cascade Locks

Portland, OR, April 14, 2020 – Following a successful event last week, when 400 truck drivers passing through the Woodburn Point of Entry along I-5 received a free boxed lunch, Oregon Trucking Associations (OTA) is repeating this show of appreciation at the Cascade Locks Point of Entry (Eastbound Interstate 84, Milepost 44.93) this Thursday, April 16. Starting at 10:30 AM, OTA staff will hand out a free boxed lunch and bottled water to truck drivers traveling in the area. They will also offer a piece of personal protection equipment – a free face mask.

“The trucking industry is always one of the first to respond and offer relief when our nation faces natural disasters, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding,” offers OTA President & CEO Jana Jarvis, “Because this current crisis isn’t localized, our drivers are working even harder to stabilize the supply chain and keep goods moving around the country.”

While freight volumes have recently fallen below pre-crisis levels, signaling a possible end to the panicked buying, like all other industries, the market and the environment that truck drivers operate in have yet to normalize. Guidelines and restrictions driven by the COVID-19 outbreak are still creating challenges for truck drivers who deliver the food and vital consumer goods that everyone is depending on. OTA’s meals for drivers events are a small way to ease the search for a decent meal with restaurants still closed or offering limited service.

“We appreciate the newfound gratitude for trucks and truckers keeping those shelves stocked, whether it’s a simple thank you or a free meal for drivers,” comments Shelly Boshart Davis, state representative (R-Albany) and owner of Boshart Trucking, “We love what we do every day – we love it even more when we are called upon to go above and beyond to help our fellow Americans.”

Given the outpouring of support from sponsors and others who made donations to OTA’s Driver Appreciation Fund, the group was able to subsidize additional events to pass out meals to truck drivers traveling along some of the state’s main freight routes. A donation of $100 covers the cost of ten meals. Those who wish to donate can do so online at https://www.ortrucking.org/store/truck-driver-fund-for-covid-19.

The freight frenzy driven by the rush to purchase in-demand items such as toilet paper and pasta may have passed, but that doesn’t mean that the trucking industry and its drivers can take a break. Production in essential sectors continues and trucks are involved every step of the way.

“Trucks don’t only get the product to store shelves, but way before that, trucks are getting the raw materials delivered to make those products,” continues Boshart, “The Supply Chain is critically important; even more so in days of chaos and uncertainty.”

As the country anticipates getting back to business, and manufacturers and retailers begin working to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19, the trucking industry remains at the ready to assist; however, with restaurants and other on-the-road resources likely to be some of the last to re-open, operating “normally” for truck drivers could be a ways off.

OTA staff, who will be wearing personal protective equipment as they hand out lunches, will also offer a free fabric protective mask, donated by Kustom Kreations of Oregon and Quilting Sisters of Salem. At each stop they take and delivery they make, truck drivers increase the possibility of exposure to COVID-19. The scarce supply of gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and other means to protect and disinfect make it an even higher risk.

“OTA was founded over 80 years ago with the directive to protect the interests of the trucking industry and our drivers are one of our most valuable resources,” say Jarvis, “It might seem like a small contribution, but a free, readily-available meal and a single mask can make a big difference to the truck drivers working on the frontlines.”