No tax or personal information accessed during break-in at Department of Revenue

On Saturday, April 11, 2020, a man broke several windows and entered the first floor of the Department of Revenue building.

Law enforcement arrived within minutes and located the individual just inside the broken windows.

A review of the agency’s video surveillance confirmed no tax information was physically accessed. Revenue also completed a scan of its electronic systems and confirmed that tax information confidentiality was maintained.

As a precaution, the agency worked with the Department of Administrative Services to sanitize the impacted area to address any concerns about COVID-19.

“Maintaining confidentiality of taxpayer information is a top priority for the agency,” said Revenue Director Nia Ray. “We’re sharing this information to let the public know there was a minor incident but that there has been no impact to tax information and little impact to the agency’s operation.”

