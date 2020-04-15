Listen: COVID updates at Wasco County Commission 04 15 20

Wasco County Commissions met online using Google meeting application Wednesday. The meeting was bookended by reports on the Covid-19 situation in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties. At the front of he session, Teri Thalhofer, head of North Central Health District, which covers those three counties, was joined by Dr. Mimi McDonell gave an update on the pandemic status locally, and at the end of the meeting, Wasco County Administrator Tyler Stone discussed the difficulty of deciding who pays for what in the Covid-19 response. To listen, click on the various podcast bars below.

Teri Thalhofer (not pictured) and Dr. Mimi McDonell

Assessor/Tax Collector Jill Amery

Angie Brewer, Wasco County Planning Director on renewable energy projects

Carrie Pipinich Mid-Columbia Economic Development District

Electric tractor and Tyler Stone on who pays for COVID response