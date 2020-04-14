Senator Murray Announces Over $58 Million in Federal Child Care Funding for Washington State

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations committee, announced Washington state will receive over $58 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support child care needs for essential workers. The funding, which will be allocated through the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG), will provide child care assistance for essential workers in Washington state and continued payments for child care providers and wages for child care staff to ensure that providers can maintain or resume their operations.

“Parents across Washington state working on the frontlines desperately need child care so they can keep us safe, fed and healthy during this crisis. These parents deserve the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are being cared for. I’ll keep fighting to secure child care funding to ensure that families and child care providers have the resources they need to continue serving their communities,” Senator Murray said.

Senator Murray has long fought for increased investment in child care. Senator Murray was instrumental in securing more $3.5 billion for child care nationwide in the coronavirus aid package and secured crucial funding increases in the 2019 and 2020 Labor, HHS and Education Appropriations bills for the Child Care and Development Block Grant.