ODVA Shares Updated Information Regarding Fourth COVID-Related Death at Lebanon Veterans’

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has received updated information related to COVID-19 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, which includes a change in status for one of its residents. On April 4, a resident who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 passed away. The Home’s medical director had determined the resident, who had other underlying terminal medical conditions, had recovered from COVID-19. The resident’s recovery had been included in the number of recovered cases that ODVA announced a day prior.

Since that time, public health authorities have classified the resident’s death to be COVID-19 related. This determination brings the total COVID-19 related deaths within the Lebanon Home to four.

“Our state strives to report timely information in these unprecedented times,” said Director Fitzpatrick. “Recognizing the fluid and changing environment COVID-19 has created, ODVA will continue to coordinate with our state agency partners at OHA and DHS to ensure accurate reporting. At the same time, we remain focused on protecting the honored residents in our care by preventing the spread of this potentially deadly disease.”