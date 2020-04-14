How to end virus lockdowns? Technology, tests, coordination

BERLIN (AP) — Governments are pinning their hopes on tests, technology and a coordinated approach to ease restrictions that have slowed the virus pandemic but strangled the global economy. From a smartphone app that could function across the European Union to a pledge from governors on both U.S. coasts to work together, the hope is to avoid new virus hot spots while recovering from the current phase of the pandemic. In India, the government extended the world’s largest lockdown on 1.3 billion people for two more weeks. China, meanwhile, is facing a new flare-up along its remote northern border with Russia.