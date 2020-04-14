Figures show hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes

LONDON (AP) — Leading British charities say the new coronavirus is causing “devastation” in the country’s nursing homes, as official statistics show that hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died than are recorded in the U.K. government’s daily tally. That includes a tide of deaths in nursing homes that staff say are being overlooked. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that 5,979 deaths in England up to April 3 involved COVID-19, 15% more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service. As of Tuesday, the government has reported more than 12,000 deaths of people with the new coronavirus. But that’s only hospital deaths. The higher figure includes deaths in all settings.