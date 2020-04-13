Mosier Community School Board selects Richard L. Best for its Executive Director

Completing its search for a new Executive Director, the Mosier Community School Board of Directors is pleased to announce Richard L. (Dick) Best as the School’s next Executive Director effective on July 1, 2020. Jay Kosik will continue to serve as Executive Director until the end of the school year.

“With the help of the great folks at NextUp Leadership, we utilized a very thorough and thoughtful candidate screening and interview process that involved MCS staff, parents, community members, and MCS Board of Directors. The MCS Board of Directors was unanimous in its belief that this process revealed Dick Best to be best matched to MCS’ core values and mission statement, and to be the right person to lead MCS Community School. We are very excited for Dick to join MCS!”

Since 2017, Richard L. Best was served as Director of Academics and Student Services at Vision Academy Charter School in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania serving 375 students. Before Vision Academy he was the Executive Director for Academics at Chester Community Charter School in Chester, Pennsylvania for 2 years. His experience in public schools includes 6 years as Executive Director for Teaching and Learning at the South Holland School District in Illinois. For 7 years he also served as Professor of Education for National Louis University in Chicago, Illinois. Other Illinois positions have included Superintendent at Lindop School District in Broadview, IL; Director of Curriculum and Instruction at West Northfield Schools in Northbrook, IL and elementary school Principal also in Illinois. Best has a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction and Education Leadership from University of Illinois in Champaign, IL and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

We welcome Dick Best into our Mosier Community School family as our new Executive Director!