UK virus deaths top 10,000 as leader Johnson leaves hospital

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his gratitude to the staff of the National Health Service for saving his life when his experience with the coronavirus could have “gone either way.” Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter after his discharge from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday that it was “hard to find the words” to express his debt of gratitude. He named in particular two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours. Johnson’s office said in a statement that he would continue his recovery at the prime minister’s country house. On Sunday, the U.K. became the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.