Traffic drop from stay-at-home orders imperils road funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State highway departments across the U.S. are starting to feel the financial pinch from a dramatic decline in driving caused by coronavirus precautions. Fewer vehicles on the roads means fewer gallons of gas purchased, which means less tax revenue for repairs and new projects. State transportation officials are asking Congress for an immediate $50 billion to avoid major cuts to highway programs over the next year and a half. They also want Congress to approve a long-term plan that doubles the amount of regular funding going to state transportation agencies.