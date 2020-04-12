Amid virus, world’s Christians mark an Easter like no other

NEW YORK (AP) — Christians around the world are celebrating Easter isolated in their homes by the coronavirus. In many cases, pastors preached the faith’s joyous news of Christ’s resurrection to empty pews. Some pastors in the United States vowed proceed with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings. In Florida, one church held a drive-in service in a parking lot. And in Britain there was hopeful news: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital after a week recovering from the virus, although he is not immediately returning to work.