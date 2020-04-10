North Wasco County School District 21 School Board Special Meeting 4/10

The North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will be holding a Virtual Special School Board Meeting on Friday, April 10th, 2020 starting at 6:00 PM.
To comply with the Governor’s executive orders, the North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will conduct the April 10th, 2020 meeting by video conference only. Members of the public may watch the board meeting live at: facebook.com/northwascoschools.
Agendas and materials for Board meetings will be posted prior to the meeting and can be accessed at www.nwasco.k12.or.us. The Special School Board Meeting agenda is attached for your convenience.
Public comment will not be taken at the Virtual Special Meeting on April 10th, 2020.
AGENDA
- Call the Special Meeting to Order
Presenter: John Nelson, Chair
- Superintendent’s Report – Informational:
Presenter: Candy Armstrong, Superintendent
a. Report by Supt Armstrong declining to allow Wahtonka campus to be used as a regional shelter for
Wasco, Hood River, Sherman & Gilliam Counties.
- Board Discussion:
a. Procedure by which public comment can be made on District Learning for All, during virtual board
meetings.
- Adjourn the Special Meeting.