North Wasco County School District 21 School Board Special Meeting 4/10

The North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will be holding a Virtual Special School Board Meeting on Friday, April 10th, 2020 starting at 6:00 PM.



To comply with the Governor’s executive orders, the North Wasco County School District Board of Directors will conduct the April 10th, 2020 meeting by video conference only. Members of the public may watch the board meeting live at: facebook.com/northwascoschools.



Agendas and materials for Board meetings will be posted prior to the meeting and can be accessed at www.nwasco.k12.or.us. The Special School Board Meeting agenda is attached for your convenience.



Public comment will not be taken at the Virtual Special Meeting on April 10th, 2020.

AGENDA