New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that coronavirus deaths in New York jumped by 777 in one day. Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized is growing far less than last week, a possible sign the outbreak in New York is peaking. New York state is getting help from Google to overhaul a decades-old unemployment benefits system that has left laid-off workers frustrated and awaiting help. Google helped New York design a revamped website that launched Thursday evening. The state also added 300 workers to its 700-person staff to process unemployment benefit applications. Cuomo says the state Department of Labor’s system has crashed because of a record-shattering surge in claims amid outbreak-related layoffs.