Letters to North Wasco County School District Patrons

April 9th, 2020

Dear North Wasco County School District Staff, Families and Community Members,

Governor Kate Brown’s announcement today closing in-person classes for the rest of the school year is not what any of us hoped for; however, it is a step that gives us certainty. As Governor Brown said, “the best thing we can do for the health of our children, and for the thousands of educators across the state, is to give everyone certainty by announcing the decision today to close in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.”

North Wasco County School District Staff have been busy preparing to make the best of this challenging situation. Through Distance Learning for All we will continue to:

Connect with our students and families;

Gather information on the physical needs for food, shelter, clothing;

Strive to support social-emotional and mental health needs; and

Continue to prepare and challenge our students for a bright future.

The Distance Learning for All effort carries significant challenges and through them we will center on equity. Nothing can replace the in-person schooling experience, and we understand that remote learning cannot replicate the traditional school day. District 21 Staff fully understands that our delivery and support will look very different. As we move forward in implementing Distance Learning for All we strive to ensure our education services are accessible to every student in North Wasco County School District.

Staff are working hard to provide learning options that will support our families. Please watch for informational messages from your student’s Principal and Teachers for these options. If you have questions, please reach out to your student’s School (school contact information is noted below).

Please visit the North Wasco County School District’s website at www.nwasco.k12.or.us for additional updates and educational information.

Thank you for your patience and continued support!

Candy Armstrong

Superintendent

April 8th, 2020

Dear North Wasco County School District Families and Community Members,



The Oregon Department of Education announced the Graduation Pathways 2020 guidance today, which empowers students to graduate from high school and move on to the next step in their life.

Oregon’s Graduation Pathways 2020 is the result of collaboration with educators, administrators, culturally specific community-based organizations, and the education community. This guidance recognizes that this closure is impacting about 2 percent of our seniors’ time spent learning from kindergarten to grade 12. It is important that we honor the dedication and accomplishments of the class of 2020.



Key components of the guidance:



• Maintains Oregon’s rigorous credit requirements while providing a clear path to graduation for seniors who were on-track to graduate prior to the statewide school closure.

• Ensures that schools focus their resources to first support students who need to complete additional credits to graduate and then prepare all graduates for their next steps in life.

• Suspends Essential Skills and Personalized Learning Requirements.

• For NWCSD Seniors only: Elimination of Community Service requirements.



North Wasco County School District, The Dalles High School and Wahtonka Community School staff will continue to reach out and connect with our seniors, providing continued guidance and support to help them focus on graduating, celebrate their educational career and accomplishments. COVID 19 won’t stop Oregon high school seniors!



Please continue to watch the North Wasco County School District website at

www.nwasco.k12.or.us for additional updates and school contact information.



Thank you for your patience and continued support!

Candy Armstrong

Superintendent