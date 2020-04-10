Covid-19 Case Identified in Parkhurst Assisted Living Employee

A fourth case of COVID-19 was identified in a Hood River County resident. This person is not associated with any of the other cases confirming that the virus is circulating in our community. All four cases have displayed what are considered to be mild symptoms of the virus and there have been no hospitalizations of those testing positive. The fourth case is an employee of a congregate care facility, Parkhurst Place Assisted Living. All the staff and residents in contact with the positive person have been notified and are undergoing testing. Hood River County Health Department remains in close contact with the facility, infected person, and the identified contacts as the investigation continues. For the protection and privacy of this individual no further information will be released per ORS 433.008(2) and 433.138. Please remember that if you were in contact with this person we will be contacting you directly.

There are unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community. Please stay home, stay safe, and maintain social distancing. Do not go to work if you have any even mild symptoms cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have been gone for at least seventy two hours without medication. As we have seen in other communities throughout the state, more cases will likely be identified in the coming days as increased testing continues.

If you are sick, with even mild symptoms of any kind, please protect our community and self-isolate at home. The social distancing measures ordered by Governor Kate Brown, and by our local officials, will help slow the spread of this dangerous virus.

All residents of congregate care facilities including group homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and other living situations of more than 10 people should employ strict social distancing measures:

Limit groups in indoor public areas.

Keep a distance of at least 6 feet from staff and other residents whenever possible.

Take meals separately or at least 6 feet apart.

There should be no visitors in the facilities.

If you are sick:

In most cases, you will recover without medical intervention;

If you have questions, call your primary medical provider (rather than arrive unannounced);

(rather than arrive unannounced); If you have difficulty breathing, or any other serious medical emergency, call 911.

For more information about COVID-19 visit:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Hood River County Health Department: (541) 386-1115, https://www.co.hood-river.or.us, follow the left menu to Departments, Health Department.Hood River County Emergency Management, Get Ready Gorge: www.getreadygorge.com/