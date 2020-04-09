Virus: Inslee sending back DOD field hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says a Department of Defense field hospital that had been set up by the football field where the Seattle Seahawks play due to the coronavirus outbreak will be returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency so it can be deployed to another state facing more of a crisis. Late last month 300 hundred soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, had deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which was expected to create at least 250 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. The Seattle area saw the country’s first coronavirus outbreak, but Inslee and others have said they now don’t expect the state’s hospitals to be overwhelmed.