US economy unlikely to recover as rapidly as it collapsed

BALTIMORE (AP) — There are emerging signs any U.S. economic recovery will fail to match the speed and severity of the collapse that occurred in just a few weeks, despite President Donald Trump’s promises of a strong rebound. The 2020 presidential and Senate elections likely will take place as the world’s largest economy is still attempting to crawl back from the coronavirus outbreak. This likely will put Republicans on the defensive as they look for evidence of economic progress to highlight. But Democratic pollster Jefrey Pollock says presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have to give voters a fuller idea of how he’d boost the economy. Nearly 17 million Americans have lost their jobs.