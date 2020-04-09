Police: Man dead after shooting 2, stealing car

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who shot two people Tuesday in a rural area near Battle Ground as a 33-year-old Vancouver, Washington, man. The Columbian reports Brendan Bo Bowers died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting and car theft were reported shortly after 4 p.m. Vancouver police said Bowers shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon before stealing a car. The people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says Bowers fled and then emergency responders were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to an area northeast of Battle Ground, just north of the Lewis River, and found Bowers dead.