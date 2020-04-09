Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Everett crash

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed and another was critically injured when they crashed along Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol says the rider and a passenger were heading north on the freeway around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when they crashed in south Everett. A trooper who was first to arrive at the scene found one person dead and another with serious injuries. Authorities do not know if the motorcyclist killed was the driver or passenger. It is unclear what caused the fatal accident.