Human remains found are that of woman with brown hair

April 9, 2020 GNCadm1n Oregon Comments Off on Human remains found are that of woman with brown hair

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say human remains discovered near Sweet Home are that of a woman with brown hair. Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said Wednesday that detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office have been investigating since his office got a call Friday about remains found on a US Forest Service road east of Sweet Home. He says the agencies tentatively identified the remains as belonging to a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50. He says she is believed to have had brown hair that was short and wavy. Investigators are continuing work to make a positive identification and cause of death. 