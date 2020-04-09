Hood River City Council Meeting 4/13

Please find the April 13, 2020 City Council Agenda at the following link: https://cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings/

April 13, 2020 AGENDA 6:00 p.m.

The City of Hood River is taking steps to limit exposure and spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). In support of state and federal guidelines for social distancing, the City of Hood River will hold this meeting by using Zoom Conferencing.



Please use the following phone number or video link:

(669) 900-6833

https://zoom.us/j/456923709

Meeting ID: 456 923 709



A speaker phone will be set up at City Hall for the members of the public who do not have the ability to view the meeting online or listen by phone. Members of City Council and City staff will participate by telephone, they will not be on site at City Hall during the meeting. The City of Hood River strongly urges the public to view the meeting online or listen by phone to limit public contact. The audio recording of the meeting will be posted shortly after the meeting on the City’s website. Please check the City’s website for the most current status of planned public meetings. https://cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings/



I CALL TO ORDER



II BUSINESS FROM THE AUDIENCE

The Hood River City Council encourages community members to talk about issues important to them. If you wish to speak during “Business from the Audience”, there are two options to choose from:

Submit written comments to the City Recorder at j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov by Monday, April 13 no later than 12 noon in order to distribute to the City Council in one packet for review by 3pm. All comments will be added to the record. To address Council during Business for the Audience, email the request (name of speaker and topic) to j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov by Monday, April 13 no later than 12 noon. Please specify the topic your testimony addresses. Testimony will go in order of requests received. Attendees that have registered will be unmuted by the IT Administrator for 3 minutes to address Council. Public comment will be by audio only. At the Mayors discretion, public comments may be received prior to a specific topic of relevance during the meeting.

III PRESENTATIONS

1. Extension of the Local State of Emergency Declared Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, R. Fuller





WORK SESSION



IV OPEN WORK SESSION



V AGENDA ADDITIONS OR CORRECTIONS



VI DISCUSSION ITEMS

City Budget Committee Interviews, W. Norris Waterfront Stormwater Line Replacement Financing Work Session, W. Norris, W. Seaborn, S. Bell

VII ADJOURN WORK SESSION



REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING



I OPEN REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING



II AGENDA ADDITIONS OR CORRECTIONS



III CONSENT AGENDA

These items are considered routine and/or have been discussed by Council in Work Session. They will be adopted by one motion unless a Councilor or person in the audience requests, before the vote on the motion, to have an item considered at its regular place on the agenda.

Council Meeting Minutes – February 24, March 19 and March 27 OLCC Permit Application Approval

Warin LLC, 212 4th Street, Hood River Full-On Premises New Establishment



IV REGULAR BUSINESS ITEMS

City Financial Policy Update, W. Norris Award Professional Service Contract for Design of the Waterfront Storm Line, W. Seaborn, S. Bell Authorize Staff to Sign, Certify, and Submit USDA Loan Application, W. Norris

V REPORT OF OFFICERS

A. Department Heads

1. Announcements

2. Planning Director Update



VI MAYOR



VII COUNCIL CALL



VIII ADJOURN REGULAR MEETING