Hood River City Council Meeting 4/13

Please find the April 13, 2020 City Council Agenda at the following link: https://cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings/
April 13, 2020 AGENDA 6:00 p.m.
The City of Hood River is taking steps to limit exposure and spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). In support of state and federal guidelines for social distancing, the City of Hood River will hold this meeting by using Zoom Conferencing.
Please use the following phone number or video link:
(669) 900-6833
https://zoom.us/j/456923709
Meeting ID: 456 923 709
A speaker phone will be set up at City Hall for the members of the public who do not have the ability to view the meeting online or listen by phone. Members of City Council and City staff will participate by telephone, they will not be on site at City Hall during the meeting. The City of Hood River strongly urges the public to view the meeting online or listen by phone to limit public contact. The audio recording of the meeting will be posted shortly after the meeting on the City’s website. Please check the City’s website for the most current status of planned public meetings. https://cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings/
I CALL TO ORDER
II BUSINESS FROM THE AUDIENCE
The Hood River City Council encourages community members to talk about issues important to them. If you wish to speak during “Business from the Audience”, there are two options to choose from:
- Submit written comments to the City Recorder at j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov by Monday, April 13 no later than 12 noon in order to distribute to the City Council in one packet for review by 3pm. All comments will be added to the record.
- To address Council during Business for the Audience, email the request (name of speaker and topic) to j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov by Monday, April 13 no later than 12 noon. Please specify the topic your testimony addresses. Testimony will go in order of requests received. Attendees that have registered will be unmuted by the IT Administrator for 3 minutes to address Council. Public comment will be by audio only. At the Mayors discretion, public comments may be received prior to a specific topic of relevance during the meeting.
III PRESENTATIONS
1. Extension of the Local State of Emergency Declared Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, R. Fuller
WORK SESSION
IV OPEN WORK SESSION
V AGENDA ADDITIONS OR CORRECTIONS
VI DISCUSSION ITEMS
- City Budget Committee Interviews, W. Norris
- Waterfront Stormwater Line Replacement Financing Work Session, W. Norris, W. Seaborn, S. Bell
VII ADJOURN WORK SESSION
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
I OPEN REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
II AGENDA ADDITIONS OR CORRECTIONS
III CONSENT AGENDA
These items are considered routine and/or have been discussed by Council in Work Session. They will be adopted by one motion unless a Councilor or person in the audience requests, before the vote on the motion, to have an item considered at its regular place on the agenda.
- Council Meeting Minutes – February 24, March 19 and March 27
- OLCC Permit Application Approval
Warin LLC, 212 4th Street, Hood River Full-On Premises New Establishment
IV REGULAR BUSINESS ITEMS
- City Financial Policy Update, W. Norris
- Award Professional Service Contract for Design of the Waterfront Storm Line, W. Seaborn, S. Bell
- Authorize Staff to Sign, Certify, and Submit USDA Loan Application, W. Norris
V REPORT OF OFFICERS
A. Department Heads
1. Announcements
2. Planning Director Update
VI MAYOR
VII COUNCIL CALL
VIII ADJOURN REGULAR MEETING