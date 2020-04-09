Comment period to close soon on Columbia River System Operations draft environmental impact statement and preferred alternative

PORTLAND, OR – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration continue to welcome comments on the draft Columbia River System Operations Environmental Impact Statement through April 13, 2020.

The federal agencies are already reviewing over 3,000 comments received through mail, an online comment platform and six virtual public meetings that involved 1,000 participants, and look forward to any additional comments received through the end of the comment period. All comments will be considered, and substantive comments will contribute to the overall quality of the final EIS. Additionally, comments will help the agencies deliver a final EIS that supports and balances the needs of stakeholders and communities across the basin and is based on sound and current science.

