Wall Street ticks up amid unsettled trading around the world

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are up about 1% on Wall Street Wednesday as global markets remain unsettled. European stocks fell as finance minsters argue about the economic response to the coronavirus outbreak. Asian indexes were mixed, while Treasury yields held steady. The leaders in the U.S. market included energy companies, retailers and airlines. Those companies were also leading the market early Tuesday, before a big gain for the S&P 500 index suddenly vanished in the latest swing for a market that’s been incredibly volatile for weeks. The price of crude oil rose ahead of a meeting of major producers.