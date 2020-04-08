Third Case of COVID -19 Identified in Hood River County

Tuesday, April 07, 2020

Today, a third case of COVID-19 was identified in a Hood River County resident. This person has been self-isolating while waiting for their testing results. This case is an employee of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and last worked on March 26th, 2020. Hood River County Health Department is in close contact with the infected person, and is working to notify identified contacts in our community. For the protection and privacy of this individual no further information will be released per ORS 433.008(2) and 433.138. Please remember that if you were in contact with this person we will be contacting you. If you have visited the Hospital it is no more of a risk than if you were in a grocery store or other public setting. Everyone should continue to monitor themselves and stay home if you are not feeling well for any reason.

There are most certainly unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community. Please stay home, stay safe, and maintain social distancing. As we have seen in other communities throughout the state, more cases will likely be identified in the coming days as increased testing continues.

If you are sick, with even mild symptoms of any kind, please protect our community and self-isolate at home. The social distancing measures ordered by Governor Kate Brown, and by our local officials, will help slow the spread of this dangerous virus.

Everyone should:

Wash hands with soap and water frequently;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your hands

Maintain social distancing (at least 6ft) and avoid crowded areas; and

If you get sick, stay home!

If you are sick:

In most cases, you will recover without medical intervention;

If you have questions, call your primary medical provider (rather than arrive unannounced);

If you have difficulty breathing, or any other serious medical emergency, call 911.

For more information about COVID-19 visit:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Hood River County Health Department: (541) 386-1115, https://www.co.hood-river.or.us, follow the left menu to Departments, Health Department.

Hood River County Emergency Management, Get Ready Gorge: www.getreadygorge.com/