OSAA CANCELS ALL REMAINING SPRING ACTIVITIES, STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 8, 2020 – (Wilsonville, OR)

Per Governor Kate Brown’s announcement earlier today that Oregon schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has cancelled all remaining Spring activities and state championships.

“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time – on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”

“We had maintained hope for an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to these uncertain times,” continued Weber. “Now more than ever we need to apply the lessons learned through participation in education-based activities – teamwork, sacrifice, resilience – and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines. We all look forward to the day when we play again.”

Current OSAA policies prohibiting the use of school facilities and coaches from organizing or directing workouts and practices remain in effect until further notice. The OSAA Executive Board will meet in the coming weeks to discuss policies for summer activities, along with academic eligibility concerns for Fall 2020 that have been expressed by member schools and families. The OSAA and our member schools are currently awaiting guidance from ODE on credit attainment for 9th-11th grade students through the state’s Distance Learning for All initiative.

Visit http://www.osaa.org/coronavirus for OSAA policies, plus health and safety resources, related to COVID-19. Included on this page are all memos and media releases from OSAA regarding this situation since early March, along with a series of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) designed to answer the most common questions we have been receiving.

More information will be communicated via http://www.osaa.org/ as it becomes available.

Media inquiries should be directed to OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber, peterw@osaa.org / 503-682-6722 ext. 231.