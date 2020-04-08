Oregon schools closed through academic year due to virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon’s K-12 schools will remain closed through the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health authorities say there are more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 30 deaths. Brown said Wednesday seniors who had passing grades in mid-March will receive passing grades in all their classes so they can graduate. Those who didn’t have passing grades will have until Aug. 31 to earn them and graduate. The governor asked school districts to work with those students and those families to help as many students as possible to graduate. Oregon has struggled to improve one of the lowest high school graduation rates in the nation.