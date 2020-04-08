DC fights to enforce distancing and braces for looming surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warmer weather is bringing increased violations of social distance guidelines in Washington, D.C., even as health officials predict the nation’s capital could become one of the next U.S. hotspots in the coronavirus pandemic. National and local health officials are predicting a looming spike in infections that could turn Washington into a second-wave virus hotspot. Mayor Muriel Bowser has struggled to persuade noncompliant residents to avoid pick-up basketball games and other gatherings. Sounding genuinely frustrated, Bowser has said police intervention shouldn’t be necessary to “make every single person do what they know they’re supposed to do.”