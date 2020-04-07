Letter to Goldendale School District Patrons

April 6, 2020

Goldendale School District Community,

Hello students, staff and families. I know this is spring break, and wanted to ensure that you have this most recent information.

Today, Governor Jay Inslee officially closed all schools in Washington for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. This is difficult for everyone who works in or is associated with education in Washington. Schools are a place not only for learning, but they are a place where people connect with one another, form strong relationships, celebrate successes, build resiliency and ultimately shape our future. We will be working to find ways of continuing these connections while at a distance. We know things will be different. We will do our best at making the remainder of this year meaningful.

I know that many of you, especially our seniors, are experiencing a tremendous sense of loss right now. We will be working to find ways of ensuring that your achievements are celebrated.

As a district, we are committed to doing whatever we can to be a resource to our community, our families, our staff and most importantly our students. In the days ahead, and as we receive more guidance from the State, we will be adapting our plans and communicating with everyone about the remainder of the school year. There are a lot of questions to answer and right now, we do not have answers. I know that we have the right people and the support of our community to rise to this challenge. I thank you for your patience and your grace. We will get through this…together.

Respectfully,

Ellen S. Perconti,

Superintendent

Goldendale School District

604 East Brooks Street

Goldendale WA 98620

(509) 773-5177

Fax (509) 773-6028