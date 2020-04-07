Governor Inslee extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal today announced the extensionof school closures for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The order keeps both public and private schools closed in accordance with the governor’s original order on March 13. All schools will continue to develop and improve their online distance learning model and develop partnerships with telecom providers to bring all students quality education. The governor’s proclamation prohibits in-person instruction through June 19, with exceptions for students with disabilities and English language learners for whom distance learning would present challenges.
Facilities remain accessible for limited use, including providing child care and packing take-home meals for students’ families to pick up. All activities must follow the Department of Health’s social distancing guidelines. The Governor and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal made this unified decision in support of flattening the Epidemiologic curve. Governor Inslee stated, “This closure is guided by science and is our greatest opportunity to keep our kids, educators and communities safe”
Klickitat County Public Health Department COVID-19
Washington Department of Health Novel Coronavirus Outbreak 2020 (COVID-19)
CDC’s Coronavirus Website Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) | CDC
Statewide K-12 School Closures- Original Order PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNORAMENDING PROCLAMATIONS 20-05, 20-06, 20-07, and 20-08 20-09 Statewide K-12 SchoolClosures
Governor’s Extended School Closure Order PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR EXTENDINGPROCLAMATIONS 20-08 AND 20-09 20-09.1 Statewide K-12 School Closures
