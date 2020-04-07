City of The Dalles Public Records requests update

PRESS RELEASE

April 6, 2020

COVID-19 NOTICE: On March 20, 2020, the City of The Dalles (the “City”) adopted an Emergency Declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with Governor Kate Brown’s March 23, 2020 “Stay Home, Save Lives” Executive Order, City personnel are working remotely and prioritizing essential services. Therefore, the City anticipates delays in the processing of public records requests. The City will continue to strive to meet statutory deadlines. However, consistent with the statutory provisions set forth in ORS 192.329(6)(a)(b), it may be impracticable for the City to comply with statutory deadlines during the emergency. In such cases, upon the availability of staff to do so, the City will notify requestors of an estimated completion date and complete a response as soon as practicable and without unreasonable delay in compliance with ORS 192.329(6) and (8).