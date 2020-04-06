Cantwell Announces Washington State, Local Law Enforcement Agencies Eligible for More than $16.6M in Grants from COVID-19 Funding Package

April 6, 2020 GNCadm1n NW Representation Comments Off on Cantwell Announces Washington State, Local Law Enforcement Agencies Eligible for More than $16.6M in Grants from COVID-19 Funding Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed into law last week, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) today announced the state of Washington will receive more than $16.6 million to help state and local law enforcement agencies respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of the billions of dollars Washington state will receive from the CARES Act, including more than $2.9 billion for hospitals and medical facilities, $2.95 billion for state and local governments, and $52 million in housing grants Cantwell announced yesterday, among other funds.

The state of Washington and 45 cities and counties throughout the state are eligible to receive funding, which can be used to help address local needs, including the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical medical items, as well as training, hiring, and addressing the medical needs of inmates. The state will receive about $10.89 million, while $5.8 million will be available to local jurisdictions in the following amounts:

NameEligible Funding
Auburn$106,556
Bellevue$45,433
Bellingham              $73,090
Benton County$58,008
Bremerton$65,084
Burien$68,721
Clallam County$58,008
Clark County$103,135
Cowlitz County$58,008
Des Moines$37,430
Everett$146,699
Federal Way$132,455
Franklin County$58,008
Grant County$58,008
Kennewick$57,183
Kent$122,683
King County$118,210
Kitsap County$115,717
Lacey$36,076
Lakewood$134,430
Longview$41,795
Lynnwood$37,845
Marysville$43,770
Moses Lake$36,908
Olympia$68,828
Pasco$48,346
Pierce County$371,476
Port Angeles$33,167
Puyallup$39,298
Renton$100,954
SeaTac$47,617
Seattle$1,336,920
Snohomish County$167,181
Spokane$391,33
Spokane County$57,912
Spokane Valley$75,065
Tacoma$565,270
Thurston County$79,640
Tukwila$49,489
Vancouver$206,582
Walla Walla$45,642
Walla Walla County$58,008
Whatcom County$43,145
Yakima$167,075
Yakima County$38,467
TOTAL$5,804,685

Localities have until May 29 to submit grant applications to the U.S. Department of Justice to be considered for funding.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, created by the CARES Act and modeled after the successful Byrne JAG grants program. Senator Cantwell has been a leading advocate for these critical local law enforcement grants throughout her career, repeatedly leading bipartisan coalitions to preserve Byrne JAG.

Related Articles

No Picture
NW Representation

Wyden Urges Small Business Administration to Allow Co-ops Equal Access to COVID-19 Aid

April 4, 2020 GNCadm1n NW Representation Comments Off on Wyden Urges Small Business Administration to Allow Co-ops Equal Access to COVID-19 Aid

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today urged the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to treat cooperative businesses—or co-ops—the same as other small businesses and allowed equal access to aid provided in the recent Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act […]

No Picture
NW Representation

Jamie Herrera-Beutler says Phase 3 Emergency Relief Package Passes Congress, Becomes Law

April 5, 2020 GNCadm1n NW Representation Comments Off on Jamie Herrera-Beutler says Phase 3 Emergency Relief Package Passes Congress, Becomes Law

Major legislative relief update from Congress:The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed through Congress and was signed into law on March 27. I’m eager for this relief to be rushed to Southwest Washington communities. Here are some […]