Cantwell Announces Washington State, Local Law Enforcement Agencies Eligible for More than $16.6M in Grants from COVID-19 Funding Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed into law last week, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) today announced the state of Washington will receive more than $16.6 million to help state and local law enforcement agencies respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of the billions of dollars Washington state will receive from the CARES Act, including more than $2.9 billion for hospitals and medical facilities, $2.95 billion for state and local governments, and $52 million in housing grants Cantwell announced yesterday, among other funds.

The state of Washington and 45 cities and counties throughout the state are eligible to receive funding, which can be used to help address local needs, including the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical medical items, as well as training, hiring, and addressing the medical needs of inmates. The state will receive about $10.89 million, while $5.8 million will be available to local jurisdictions in the following amounts:

Name Eligible Funding Auburn $106,556 Bellevue $45,433 Bellingham $73,090 Benton County $58,008 Bremerton $65,084 Burien $68,721 Clallam County $58,008 Clark County $103,135 Cowlitz County $58,008 Des Moines $37,430 Everett $146,699 Federal Way $132,455 Franklin County $58,008 Grant County $58,008 Kennewick $57,183 Kent $122,683 King County $118,210 Kitsap County $115,717 Lacey $36,076 Lakewood $134,430 Longview $41,795 Lynnwood $37,845 Marysville $43,770 Moses Lake $36,908 Olympia $68,828 Pasco $48,346 Pierce County $371,476 Port Angeles $33,167 Puyallup $39,298 Renton $100,954 SeaTac $47,617 Seattle $1,336,920 Snohomish County $167,181 Spokane $391,33 Spokane County $57,912 Spokane Valley $75,065 Tacoma $565,270 Thurston County $79,640 Tukwila $49,489 Vancouver $206,582 Walla Walla $45,642 Walla Walla County $58,008 Whatcom County $43,145 Yakima $167,075 Yakima County $38,467 TOTAL $5,804,685

Localities have until May 29 to submit grant applications to the U.S. Department of Justice to be considered for funding.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, created by the CARES Act and modeled after the successful Byrne JAG grants program. Senator Cantwell has been a leading advocate for these critical local law enforcement grants throughout her career, repeatedly leading bipartisan coalitions to preserve Byrne JAG.