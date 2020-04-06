Cantwell Announces Washington State, Local Law Enforcement Agencies Eligible for More than $16.6M in Grants from COVID-19 Funding Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed into law last week, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) today announced the state of Washington will receive more than $16.6 million to help state and local law enforcement agencies respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is part of the billions of dollars Washington state will receive from the CARES Act, including more than $2.9 billion for hospitals and medical facilities, $2.95 billion for state and local governments, and $52 million in housing grants Cantwell announced yesterday, among other funds.
The state of Washington and 45 cities and counties throughout the state are eligible to receive funding, which can be used to help address local needs, including the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical medical items, as well as training, hiring, and addressing the medical needs of inmates. The state will receive about $10.89 million, while $5.8 million will be available to local jurisdictions in the following amounts:
|Name
|Eligible Funding
|Auburn
|$106,556
|Bellevue
|$45,433
|Bellingham
|$73,090
|Benton County
|$58,008
|Bremerton
|$65,084
|Burien
|$68,721
|Clallam County
|$58,008
|Clark County
|$103,135
|Cowlitz County
|$58,008
|Des Moines
|$37,430
|Everett
|$146,699
|Federal Way
|$132,455
|Franklin County
|$58,008
|Grant County
|$58,008
|Kennewick
|$57,183
|Kent
|$122,683
|King County
|$118,210
|Kitsap County
|$115,717
|Lacey
|$36,076
|Lakewood
|$134,430
|Longview
|$41,795
|Lynnwood
|$37,845
|Marysville
|$43,770
|Moses Lake
|$36,908
|Olympia
|$68,828
|Pasco
|$48,346
|Pierce County
|$371,476
|Port Angeles
|$33,167
|Puyallup
|$39,298
|Renton
|$100,954
|SeaTac
|$47,617
|Seattle
|$1,336,920
|Snohomish County
|$167,181
|Spokane
|$391,33
|Spokane County
|$57,912
|Spokane Valley
|$75,065
|Tacoma
|$565,270
|Thurston County
|$79,640
|Tukwila
|$49,489
|Vancouver
|$206,582
|Walla Walla
|$45,642
|Walla Walla County
|$58,008
|Whatcom County
|$43,145
|Yakima
|$167,075
|Yakima County
|$38,467
|TOTAL
|$5,804,685
Localities have until May 29 to submit grant applications to the U.S. Department of Justice to be considered for funding.
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, created by the CARES Act and modeled after the successful Byrne JAG grants program. Senator Cantwell has been a leading advocate for these critical local law enforcement grants throughout her career, repeatedly leading bipartisan coalitions to preserve Byrne JAG.