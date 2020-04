Senator Wyden at his town hall in The Dalles in February. File photo

Senator Ron Wyden, as the senior Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, negotiated a number of additions to the CARES Act to benefit small businesses and unemployment benefits. We were able to talk to him by phone from Washington, D.C. He also set up a one-stop link on his website with information about all the programs and how to apply for the money. You can get to that by clicking HERE

To listen to the interview, click on the podcast bar below