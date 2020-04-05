Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push his broader agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking an old political adage to heart. The saying is, never let a crisis go to waste. The new coronavirus is projected to kill more than 100,000 Americans and has upended public life. But in this moment of upheaval, Trump hasn’t lost sight of the opportunity to advance his agenda. Some of his recent executive orders and policy proposals are closely tied to his plan to help stem the virus and soothe Americans reeling from the wreckage of the catastrophe. In other ways, Trump has used the moment to push initiatives that would face far more scrutiny in normal times.