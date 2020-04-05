Palm Sunday services held without public; some on rooftops

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has celebrated Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, tens of thousands of faithful, clutching olive tree branches or palm fronds, would have attended outdoor Mass. Instead, Francis on Sunday led the ceremony inside St. Peter’s Basilica, which seemed even more cavernous than usual because it was so empty. Elsewhere in Rome, parish priests celebrated Mass on rooftops or in bell towers so people could follow. Francis says during the pandemic the “real heroes” are “not famous, rich or successful” but those who serve others.