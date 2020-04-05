Chaos and scrambling in the US oil patch as prices plummet

NEW YORK (AP) — The global economic crisis caused by coronavirus has devastated the oil industry in the U.S., which pumps more crude than any other country. In the first quarter, the price of U.S. crude fell harder than at any point in history, plunging 66% to around $20 a barrel. A generation ago, a drop in oil prices would have largely been celebrated in the U.S., translating into cheaper gas for consumers. But today, those depressed prices carry negative economic consequences, particularly in states that have become dependent on oil to keep their budgets balanced and residents employed.
Related Articles
‘Surreal’: NY funeral homes struggle as virus deaths surge
April 5, 2020 GNCadm1n National / International Comments Off on ‘Surreal’: NY funeral homes struggle as virus deaths surge
NEW YORK (AP) — Many funeral homes in New York and around the globe are in crisis as they try to meet surging demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Funeral directors are being squeezed on one […]
Oregon reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 73 new COVID-19 cases
April 4, 2020 GNCadm1n Oregon Comments Off on Oregon reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 73 new COVID-19 cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 22, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority also reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 […]
More than 300 virus deaths in WA, more than 7,500 cases
April 5, 2020 GNCadm1n Washington Comments Off on More than 300 virus deaths in WA, more than 7,500 cases
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health authorities say the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state has reached 310. The state Department of Health released updated figures Saturday that also showed 625 new confirmed cases […]