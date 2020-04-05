Americans brace for ‘hardest, saddest’ week of their lives

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are bracing for what the nation’s top doctor warned would be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told “Fox News Sunday” that deaths from the coronavirus would make this moment reminiscent of Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11. New York City saw a glimmer of hope, with daily deaths and ICU admissions falling slightly. Meanwhile, Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy. As warm, sunny weather beckoned across Europe, Queen Elizabeth II appealed to Britons to exercise self-discipline in “an increasingly challenging time.” Britain recorded 708 new coronavirus deaths Saturday while Italy reported 631 deaths that day.
Related Articles
Knifeman in southern France kills 2 in attack on passersby
April 4, 2020 GNCadm1n National / International Comments Off on Knifeman in southern France kills 2 in attack on passersby
PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a man wielding a knife attacked residents of a French town while they ventured out to shop amid a coronavirus lockdown and two people were killed. French Interior Minister […]
Gov. Jay Inslee vetoes some spending in response to COVID-19
April 4, 2020 GNCadm1n Washington Comments Off on Gov. Jay Inslee vetoes some spending in response to COVID-19
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed hundreds of millions of dollars of spending in hopes of making a dent in the loss of state revenues as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to […]
Psychiatric hospital to move patients out to relieve staff
April 4, 2020 GNCadm1n Washington Comments Off on Psychiatric hospital to move patients out to relieve staff
SEATTLE (AP) — State mental health officials plan to release as many as 60 patients from Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital in order to reduce some of the stress that the new coronavirus has placed on […]