Small Business Resource Call Monday, April 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Chamber business members and friends,



We invite you to participate in a Zoom conference call regarding the newly adopted CARES Act. Small Business Development Center Director, Gregory Price will explain the small business provisions in the CARES Act and what the Small Business Administration is doing to roll out the new provisions, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, and Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses. Below is a outline of the information Gregory will cover during the call.



SBDC services, programs and resources

Federal Incentives and Program

Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan

Local Grants and Programs

Other Grants and Program

