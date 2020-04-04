Small Business Resource Call Monday, April 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

|Chamber business members and friends,
We invite you to participate in a Zoom conference call regarding the newly adopted CARES Act. Small Business Development Center Director, Gregory Price will explain the small business provisions in the CARES Act and what the Small Business Administration is doing to roll out the new provisions, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, and Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses. Below is a outline of the information Gregory will cover during the call.
SBDC services, programs and resources
Federal Incentives and Program
Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan
Local Grants and Programs
Other Grants and Program
|There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call.
Be sure to register today to get this important meeting on your calendar for Monday morning.
This call has an online component and for that,you’ll being using Zoom, an easy-to-use online meeting platform, or you can call in and listen.
We’re looking forward!
Sincerely
|Dana Peck
Executive Director
Goldendale Chamber of Commerce
509.773.3400
execdir@goldendalechamber.org
|Tammara Tippel
Executive Director
Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce
509.493.3630
execdir@mtadamschamber.com