GOLDENDALE CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING APRIL 6

NOTE: THIS MEETING IS BEING HELD REMOTELY BY TELEPHONE ONLY. TO PARTICIPATE YOU WILL NEED CALL 415-726-9988. THE MEETING ID NUMBER IS 3732905204. YOU WILL BE ABLE TO CALL IN AT 6:45.

Call to Order Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Public Hearing

Agenda Approval of Agenda ConsentAgenda Approval of Minutes Claims



Payroll Other



Presentations COVID19 Update – Justin Leigh



Department Reports

Council Business

Resolutions Declaration of Emergency



Ordinances

Report of Officers and City Administrator – Larry, Council, Mayor

Public Comment – 3 Minute Limit (If you are going to be more than 3 minutes, please request a presentation for the following council meeting)

Executive Session

Adjournment

NEXT REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE ON APRIL 20, 2020 AT 7:00 PM.

AGENDA TITLE: CONSENT AGENDA

DATE: APRIL 6, 2020 ACTION REQUIRED:

ORDINANCE. _

COUNCIL INFORMATION –

X–

RESOLUTION——-

MOTION——–‘X‘–‘——

OTHER

EXPLANATION:

The consent agenda includes the following:

Minutes of the March 16, 2020 regular council meeting, first pay period March checks #53036 – 53043, 901153, direct deposit run 3/18/2020 in the amount of $113,661.39, April 6, 2020 claims checks #53044 – 53089, 901152 – 901154, 52977V in the amount of $108,972.19.

FISCAL IMPACT:

Payroll checks in the amount of $113,661.39, claims checks in the amount of

$108,972.19.

ALTERNATIVES:

Approve the consent agenda.

Remove certain items from the consent agenda for further discussion.

STAFF RECOMMENDATION:

Approve the consent agenda

MOTION:

I MOVE TO APPROVE THE CONSENT AGENDA.

