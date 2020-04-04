GOLDENDALE CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING APRIL 6

April 4, 2020 GNCadm1n Meeting Notices Comments Off on GOLDENDALE CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING APRIL 6

NOTE: THIS MEETING IS BEING HELD REMOTELY BY TELEPHONE ONLY. TO PARTICIPATE YOU WILL NEED CALL 415-726-9988. THE MEETING ID NUMBER IS 3732905204. YOU WILL BE ABLE TO CALL IN AT 6:45.

  1. Call to Order
    1. Pledge of Allegiance
  • Roll Call
  • Public Hearing
  • Agenda
    • Approval of Agenda
    • ConsentAgenda
      • Approval of Minutes
      • Claims
  • Payroll
    • Other
  • Presentations
    • COVID19 Update – Justin Leigh
  • Department Reports
  • Council Business
  • Resolutions
    • Declaration of Emergency
  1. Ordinances
  • Report of Officers and City Administrator – Larry, Council, Mayor
  • Public Comment – 3 Minute Limit (If you are going to be more than 3 minutes, please request a presentation for the following council meeting)
  • Executive Session
  • Adjournment

NEXT REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE ON APRIL 20, 2020 AT 7:00 PM.

AGENDA TITLE:    CONSENT AGENDA

DATE:                                                      APRIL 6, 2020 ACTION REQUIRED:

ORDINANCE.                                  _

COUNCIL INFORMATION –

X–

RESOLUTION——-

MOTION——–‘X‘–‘——

OTHER                                                      

EXPLANATION:

The consent agenda includes the following:

Minutes of the March 16, 2020 regular council meeting, first pay period March checks #53036 – 53043, 901153, direct deposit run 3/18/2020 in the amount of $113,661.39, April 6, 2020 claims checks #53044 – 53089, 901152 –  901154, 52977V in the amount of $108,972.19.

FISCAL IMPACT:

Payroll checks in the amount of $113,661.39, claims checks in the amount of

$108,972.19.

ALTERNATIVES:

Approve the consent agenda.

Remove certain items from the consent agenda for further discussion.

STAFF RECOMMENDATION:

Approve the consent agenda

MOTION:

I MOVE TO APPROVE THE CONSENT AGENDA.

You can download the full Agenda below

04062020-Council-PacketDownload

Related Articles

No Picture
NW Representation

Wyden Presses Treasury to Ensure Equal and Timely Access to Paycheck Protection Program

April 4, 2020 GNCadm1n NW Representation Comments Off on Wyden Presses Treasury to Ensure Equal and Timely Access to Paycheck Protection Program

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today urged the U.S. Department of the Treasury to do everything in its power to reassure U.S. banks and lenders that they are adequately prepared to provide relief to America’s small businesses […]

No Picture
Oregon

State agencies ask Oregonians to voluntarily refrain from outdoor burning while communities respond to COVID-19

April 4, 2020 GNCadm1n Oregon Comments Off on State agencies ask Oregonians to voluntarily refrain from outdoor burning while communities respond to COVID-19

(SALEM, Ore.) — In response to the “Stay Home, Save Lives” Executive Order to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 virus, a coalition of Oregon state agencies are asking Oregonians to voluntarily refrain from conducting […]