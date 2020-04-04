GOLDENDALE CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING APRIL 6

NOTE: THIS MEETING IS BEING HELD REMOTELY BY TELEPHONE ONLY. TO PARTICIPATE YOU WILL NEED CALL 415-726-9988. THE MEETING ID NUMBER IS 3732905204. YOU WILL BE ABLE TO CALL IN AT 6:45.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Public Hearing
- Agenda
- Approval of Agenda
- ConsentAgenda
- Approval of Minutes
- Claims
- Payroll
- Other
- Presentations
- COVID19 Update – Justin Leigh
- Department Reports
- Council Business
- Resolutions
- Declaration of Emergency
- Ordinances
- Report of Officers and City Administrator – Larry, Council, Mayor
- Public Comment – 3 Minute Limit (If you are going to be more than 3 minutes, please request a presentation for the following council meeting)
- Executive Session
- Adjournment
NEXT REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE ON APRIL 20, 2020 AT 7:00 PM.
AGENDA TITLE: CONSENT AGENDA
DATE: APRIL 6, 2020 ACTION REQUIRED:
ORDINANCE. _
COUNCIL INFORMATION –
X–
RESOLUTION——-
MOTION——–‘X‘–‘——
OTHER
EXPLANATION:
The consent agenda includes the following:
Minutes of the March 16, 2020 regular council meeting, first pay period March checks #53036 – 53043, 901153, direct deposit run 3/18/2020 in the amount of $113,661.39, April 6, 2020 claims checks #53044 – 53089, 901152 – 901154, 52977V in the amount of $108,972.19.
FISCAL IMPACT:
Payroll checks in the amount of $113,661.39, claims checks in the amount of
$108,972.19.
ALTERNATIVES:
Approve the consent agenda.
Remove certain items from the consent agenda for further discussion.
STAFF RECOMMENDATION:
Approve the consent agenda
MOTION:
I MOVE TO APPROVE THE CONSENT AGENDA.
