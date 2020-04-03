Washington Stay at Home Order Extended Through May 4th

Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a Stay at Home, Stay Healthy order in Washington state which will be effective through May 4th. The order requires every Washingtonian to stay at home, except for people:

Pursuing an essential activity, like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.

Getting takeout food. (Food deliveries also are permitted).

Going to work at an essential business.

Going outside for walks and exercise in your local neighborhood as long as social distancing of 6 feet is maintained.

What does it mean to stay home?

Suspected violations of the governor’s orders regarding essential business functions and social distancing can be reported.

To help people follow the Stay at Home Order and do the right thing for public health and wellness, we began the “Delivery Service by First Responders” Operation last week. This service is intended for members of our community in quarantine (may have been exposed to COVID-19), isolation (have tested positive for COVID-19), High Risk and Vulnerable Populations. The WAGAP Call Center’s hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. To access this service, community members should contact the WAGAP Call Center (509) 493-2662 or Toll-Free (800) 755-1192 for guidance on participating stores and the process. If you have essential needs, local EOC staff and first responders are standing by to help keep us all safe and healthy.

What’s Open:

All grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, food supply chains and other things necessary for continued operations will remain open.

What’s Prohibited:

All gatherings of people for social, spiritual and recreational purposes are prohibited. This applies to both private and public gatherings which include everything from sleepovers for children to weddings. All of these types of events must be postponed for public health and safety.

All businesses, except for essential businesses. Businesses that can operate using telework should continue to do so. For businesses where individuals cannot work from home, the

Governor’s Office has provided guidance on what businesses are essential, building on the federal government’s and California’s definition of “essential critical infrastructure workers.” To clarify status, or request inclusion on the list, please fill out this form. Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least 6 feet.

Governor Inslee has issued several orders, including the Stay Home-Stay Healthy proclamation, prohibiting people from leaving their home or place of residence except to conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or business services. Suspected violations of the

governor’s orders regarding essential business functions and social distancing can be reported.

We encourage people to read the Governor’s official Proclamation 20-25.1 EXTENDING STAY HOME:

PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR AMENDING PROCLAMATIONS 20-05 AND 20-25 20-25.1 EXTENDING STAY HOME – STAY HEALTHY TO MAY 4, 2020