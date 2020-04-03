Russia detains activists trying to help hospital amid virus

MOSCOW (AP) — An activist doctor who had criticized Russia’s response to the coronavirus outbreak was detained overnight as she and other activists tried to deliver protective gear to a hospital. Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva of the Alliance of Doctors union was fined the equivalent of $20 for violating self-isolation orders. The group was trying to bring masks, sanitizers, hazmat suits, gloves and glasses to a hospital in the Novgorod region northwest of Moscow. Two weeks ago, Russia reported only a few hundred cases and insisted the outbreak was under control. But this week, residents of Moscow and other cities were ordered to stay home and officials reported 4,149 cases in the country.