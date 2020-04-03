Democrats elevate health care as virus-era campaign argument

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are zeroing in on health care as one of the few issues that might resonate among Americans who have largely shelved election year politics as they focus on protecting their families from the spreading coronavirus. Joe Biden, the prospective Democratic nominee, is blasting President Donald Trump for refusing to reopen “Obamacare” enrollment. Congressional candidates are slamming Republicans for not doing enough to protect access to health coverage. And on Capitol Hill, Democratic leaders are pushing for the next cornavirus response legislation. Democrats were always going to focus on health care after the issue helped them retake control of the House in 2018. But the coronavirus pandemic has added new urgency to the push.