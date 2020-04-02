North Central Public Health District Full Board of Health Meeting 4/14

The North Central Public Health District Full Board of Health will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at North Central Public Health District located at 419 E. 7th Street, in The Dalles, Oregon.



In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the Board will be meeting electronically. Anyone wishing to join the meeting may use one of the following options below:



Please join the Board of Health meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.