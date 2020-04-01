Oregon schools to start distance learning on April 13

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Facing an expected closure through the end of the academic year, schools across Oregon have been told to begin distance learning on April 13. Some schools are already handing out smart tablets and Wi-Fi devices to students. Gov. Kate Brown closed schools through April 28, but because the coronavirus pandemic has not reached its peak, that is expected to be extended. The director of the Oregon Department of Education told school superintendents and principals in an email Monday night that there’s a strong possibility schools will be closed through the end of the academic year. Schools in other states have already made that decision.