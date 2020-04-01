North Wasco County School District Update – April 1st, 2020

Thank you to our students, parents, and community partners as North Wasco works to navigate the changing educational climate we find ourselves in. We understand that the current environment we live in is extremely challenging and stressful for everyone and we appreciate your continuing support.

On Tuesday, March 31st the Oregon Department of Education released significant changes to their guidance for how public schools across the state are to deliver instruction. The new directive has shifted away from “supplemental instruction” only to “Distance Learning for All.”

The new directive is for schools to have Distance Learning for all in place by Monday, April 13th. North Wasco County School District is committed to meeting this challenge and we will work to find ways to maintain an educational pathway for every student during this critical time. We value the importance of learning and social connection. Student to educator relationships are vital and will help ensure care, connection, and continuity of learning for our staff and our students. We are in this together.

Our goal is to reach every North Wasco County School District student with an opportunity to have a quality educational experience through the remainder of the school year. Starting with the high school, each school is sending out an update to students and parents. At the high school all courses will be delivered via Google Classroom. Classwork will be graded for credit as it would in a traditional classroom setting. Right now teachers are reaching out to students and will be working with them to help eliminate any barriers they may have to accessing and participating in the courses.

We will keep you informed as we rise to meet this new challenge! Stay home and stay well!

Sincerely,

Candy Armstrong, Superintendent