Listen here: Wasco County Commissioners meeting 04/01/2020

Wasco County Commissioners met online using the Zoom program at 9 am on Wednesday, April 1. You can hear the recorded audio of that meeting by clicking on the podcast bars in the segments below:

File photo – commissioners met separately online

Part 1 including modification of the county’s agreement with the Mt. Hood National Forest on weed control and approval of the division of building codes reserve funds among the counties that previously belonged to the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments:

Part 2 – a public hearing on increasing building codes fees by 15 percent and by adding new fees not previously charged:

Part 3 including results of this year’s Board of Property Tax Adjustment and discussion of Covid-19 preparations by the unified command of Wasco-Sherman and Gilliam counties: