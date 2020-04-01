Jamie Herrera Beutler Tele-town hall and COVID-19 information

Dear friend,

During the outbreak of COVID-19, I want to make sure you have the resources ready and available to help you and your family during this difficult time.

I’m continuing to add new information to my COVID-dedicated page, JHB.house.gov/coronavirus. Please take a minute to share this link with others so they can learn how to apply for wage relief, CDC guidelines, small business disaster assistance, and more.

TELE-TOWN HALL WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1st



I will be hosting a live tele-town hall on Wednesday, April 1st @ 5:30 pm PST.

I will be joined by special guests (below) who will provide useful information about expanded unemployment benefits, small business assistance, and COVID-prevention and safety efforts. You can join at any point in the event by using the call-in number and passcode below:

CALL: 1-877-229-8493

PASSCODE: 116365



Special guests:

Dr. Alan Melnick – Clark County Public Health Officer

Jennifer Baker – President of Columbia River Economic Development Council

Kevin Perkey – CEO of Workforce Washington

For additional information and to stay up-to-date, follow me on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

I also send out regular email updates, which you can sign up for here.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact me here.

Sincerely,

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Member of Congress