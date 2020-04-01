Goldendale Police; Vehicle Theft

Goldendale, Washington – On Thursday March 26 2020, the Goldendale Police Department (GPD) responded to a motor vehicle theft at Mid-Columbia Veterinary Clinic. A Honda Civic was stolen around 1pm from the clinic.

GPD conducted an investigation and advised all of the surrounding cities and counties of the stolen vehicle. The police department found that a credit card from the stolen vehicle was used at a McDonalds in the Tri-Cities area.

On Friday March 27th, Corporal Leo Lucatero was informed that the Kennewick Police Department had located the stolen Honda Civic. The Honda Civic had three suspects in the vehicle. After further investigation, it was found the three suspects had been in the Portland Oregon area and were traveling through Goldendale and had car trouble. It is believed that they found the Honda Civic and stole it to continue to the Tri Cities area.

The Goldendale Police will continue to work with the Kennewick Police Department on this case to conduct further interviews and investigations.

If you have any questions, please contact Chief Bartkowski at the Goldendale Police Department.