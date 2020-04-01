Congressman Walden COVID-19 Update

As the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across our state, our nation, and the world I wanted to update you on the latest information. My top priority is ensuring that our local health care providers have the resources they need.



The situation is rapidly changing, but I will continue to provide updates and resources. I am in constant contact with local and federal officials and will continue to provide updates on my COVID-19 resource page. Additionally, you can stay updated by following my Twitter @RepGregWalden or my Facebook page @RepGregWalden.



Below you will find some helpful updates and resources on the coronavirus.



It is an honor to represent you in the U.S. Congress.



Best regards,



Greg Walden

U.S. Representative

Oregon’s Second District

The latest on the coronavirus:The situation is rapidly changing, but I wanted to share the latest information and news on the outbreak and relief efforts.



More Money for Oregon’s Seniors and Disabled:

Working with the administration, I helped secure an additional $80 million for Oregon to provide home and community care for seniors and disabled Oregonians during this pandemic. Read more here.



Good news for COVID-19 testing:

As of 3/30/20, over 1 million COVID-19 tests have been run in America. 12,883 people have been tested in Oregon. Throughout the U.S., we are now testing nearly 100,000 people per day – and that number continues to rise. When it comes to testing, we’re making significant progress but we have a long way to go.



Axios: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a two-minute testing kit to detect coronavirus. The FDA issued an emergency approval Tuesday for a testing kit produced by Bodysphere Inc. that can detect a positive or negative result for COVID-19 in two minutes. Read more here.



More than 110 laboratories have notified the FDA that they have validated and begun using their own diagnostic tests. Read more here.

Small Business Relief:

Secretary Mnuchin announced that come Friday, businesses will be able to apply through their local lender for the Paycheck Protection loan program that will provide businesses with up to eight weeks of funding to keep employees on the payroll. The Treasury Department released useful information for lenders and borrowers, and a copy of the application here.



Helping Hospitals Expand Capacity:



CMS announced that it is issuing numerous temporary regulatory waivers and new rules to allow hospitals and health systems to increase hospital capacity, rapidly expand the healthcare workforce, put patients over paperwork, promote telehealth in Medicare, and more. Read more here.

Working on Treatments:



The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to allow hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate products donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be distributed and used for certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19. These drugs will be distributed from the SNS to states for doctors to prescribe to patients hospitalized with COVID-19 when a clinical trial is not available or feasible. Read more here.



Watch out for COVID-19 Scams:



Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission are reporting a spike in coronavirus related scams including home testing kits, fake cures, and other malicious attempts to prey on COVID-19 fears. Read more here.

What’s Walden Doing:An update on my latest actions.



Greg Walden Thanks First Responders



Greg Walden released a video statement thanking our nation’s first responders as well as the many other Americans who are helping out during this time of crisis.

Click here or on the image above to watch Rep. Walden’s remarks.

Greg Walden talks COVID-19 on Varney & Co.



Greg Walden joined Stuart Varney on Varney & Co. to discuss Congressional efforts to support American workers, small businesses, and oil producers during COVID-19.

Click here or on the image above to watch the full interview on Fox Business from Monday, March 30th.

Greg Walden Pens Op-ed on the CARES Act in The Hill



Greg Walden penned an op-ed in The Hill explaining how The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act delivers for America’s health care needs during this crisis. The full article may be viewed here.



Greg Walden Attends Signing Ceremony for CARES Act



Greg Walden released a statement after President Trump signed into law The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is the third relief package for the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. Walden voted in support of the bill. The legislation unanimously passed both the House and Senate. Read his statement and learn more here.

Rep. Walden at the White House for the signing of the CARES Act.

Greg Walden Speaks on the House Floor about the CARES Act

Greg Walden spoke on the House Floor encouraging support of the CARES Act.

Click here or on the image above to watch Rep. Walden’s floor statement.

Greg Walden Announces Funding to Help Older Oregonians



Greg Walden announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will award the state of Oregon $3.2 million in funding to help provide meals for older adults. This funding was allocated from The Families First Coronavirus Response Act that Congress passed, and the President signed, in early March. Read more here.



Greg Walden Announces Emergency Supplemental Funding for Oregon Health Centers



Greg Walden announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would award nearly $1.9 million to 30 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Oregon, including 10 in the Second District. This funding was allocated from the first COVID-19 emergency supplemental funding package Congress passed in early March. The funding builds on the nearly $7.8 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded to the state of Oregon earlier this month. Read more here.

Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.



ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.



Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

For a top-line overview of the program CLICK HERE

If you’re a lender, more information can be found HERE

If you’re a borrower, more information can be found HERE

The application for borrowers can be found HERE

INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:



The State Department has repatriated over 25,000 Americans from 52 countries.



The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.



INFORMATION FOR PHARMACISTS:



Pharmacists who have questions regarding compounding policy and enforcement during the public health emergency should email their questions to compoundingpolicy@fda.hhs.gov.

ASSISTANCE FROM HHS AND FEMA:



HHS and FEMA have fielded many requests to assist or partner with the Federal Government in response to the COVID pandemic.

Organizations or individuals seeking to contract with the federal government to import or manufacture medical products to aid the U.S. response submit information to FEMA through the a Request for Proposal, available here.

Organizations or individuals that wish to donate medical supplies or equipment can submit that information here.

Other inquiries from organizations or individuals, including individuals who want to volunteer or organizations that want to produce a product related to the COVID response, among other inquiries, can be referred to https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org. Click on “Schedule an Appointment” under the “Donate Blood” tab. From there you can enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

Red Cross Blood Donor App

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Use Amazon Alexa Blood Scheduling Skill

Fast Facts: Here are some helpful stats on COVID-19 as of 3/31/20



Cases of COVID-19: (as of 3/31/20)



U.S. current case count –There are currently at least 189,035 cases and 3,900 deaths in the United States, as reported by Johns Hopkins and other media sources.



Oregon current case count: 690



Benton: 12



Clackamas: 50



Clatsop: 3



Columbia: 1



Deschutes: 24



Douglas: 9



Grant: 1



Hood River: 3



Jackson: 21



Josephine: 10



Klamath: 5



Lane: 16



Lincoln: 2



Linn: 37



Marion: 141



Morrow: 1



Multnomah: 116



Polk: 18



Tillamook: 3



Umatilla: 5



Union: 1



Wallowa: 1



Wasco: 7



Washington: 186



Yamhill:16





Testing – in Oregon: As of 3/31/20



Positive: 690



Negative: 13,136



Total (since 1/24): 13,826





PPE in Oregon: These number reflect the amount of PPEs supplied from the strategic national stock pile. We anticipate these numbers to rise as more are distributed. (Below is as of 3/31/20)



N95 Masks: 60,450

Surgical Masks: 143,511

Face Shield: 31,207

Surgical Gowns: 25,688

Coveralls: 1,765

Gloves: 184,258