Northern Wasco County PUD Special Meeting 4/1

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we are hosting a webinar to facilitate NWCPUD’s April Special Session meeting of the Board of Directors. The agenda and any contents will be available at www.nwascopud.org.

Join us for this webinar on April 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PDT

Registration URL

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5076717170723697677

Webinar ID

677-956-603

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

View System Requirements

If you are unable to participate in the webinar you can call in to listen by dialing the following telephone number:

+1 (415) 655-0060

Access Code 755-050-359