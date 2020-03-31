New Electronic Reporting Available For The Dalles Police

City Police Chief Patrick Ashmore announced today that new online crime reporting is available on the City’s website at www.thedalles.org under public documents.

Ashmore said The Dalles Police Department is committed to providing the best possible services to the citizens and visitors of The Dalles during the ongoing COVID 19 health crisis. In an effort to reduce exposure of our citizens to COVID-19, and keep Police Officers and 911 Dispatchers available for more critical calls to service, we are expanding options to report crimes using technology. The Police Department is temporarily implementing an electronic crime reporting service.

A fillable electronic form is available on the City website at http://thedalles.org/crime_report . You can complete and submit the electronic form directly to the Police Department. This service will only be used for reporting minor criminal activity, without suspect information. You can still call the Wasco County Dispatch Center non-emergency line 541-296-2233 to report a crime, or use this form as another option. Of course nothing has changed regarding an emergency, when you call 911 our Police Officers will respond in a normal manner.

Once Police Department staff reviews the submitted electronic crime reports, you will be contacted for additional information, or follow-up as required. The Dalles Police Department’s priority will continue to be responding to calls to service, a follow up contact may be delayed up to 48 hours during the current public health crisis.

We understand that this is not a preferred method for police response. We want to re-assure you that when this crisis subsides, we will discontinue the “electronic” reporting and go back to normal operations.

We appreciate your cooperation.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.